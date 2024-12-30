Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    safeTALK Training - Meet the Presenters

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by David Perry      

    Hill Air Force Base

    Motion graphic/animation used to introduce the presenters for the safeTALK training program, 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This product was product was produced using Adobe After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 19:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 948584
    VIRIN: 241002-F-BK017-2993
    Filename: DOD_110755691
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, safeTALK Training - Meet the Presenters, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

