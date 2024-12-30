Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9-11 Patriot Day - social media

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by David Perry      

    Hill Air Force Base

    Patriot Day - 9/11 Remembrance video animation for social media. This product was product was produced using Adobe After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 19:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 948583
    VIRIN: 240909-F-BK017-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755687
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9-11 Patriot Day - social media, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patriot Day

