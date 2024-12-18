L.S. Skaggs Gallery Galla event video animation projected onto the hanger wall, Hill Air Force Base, UT. This Adobe After Effects project included dozens of silhouetted aircraft on display at the museum. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 19:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|948577
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-BK017-9182
|Filename:
|DOD_110755672
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hill Aerospace Museum - special event video, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.