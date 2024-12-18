video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the headwaters of the Ohio River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages the Upper Ohio River water basin, which includes 16 reservoirs and 83 local flood protection projects. This water resource management system was constructed to reduce the risk of downstream flooding, improve water quality, and help maintain water levels for navigation within the region.



For more information, please visit:

https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video filmed, edited and animated by Stacey Wyzykowski; narrated by Scott Hannah; map designed by Erik Breedon; flood damage footage and logo created by Daniel Jones; aerial imagery by LRP Geospatial; scripted by LRP LDP2 Class of 2024.)