    Water Resource Management

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    As the headwaters of the Ohio River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages the Upper Ohio River water basin, which includes 16 reservoirs and 83 local flood protection projects. This water resource management system was constructed to reduce the risk of downstream flooding, improve water quality, and help maintain water levels for navigation within the region.

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video filmed, edited and animated by Stacey Wyzykowski; narrated by Scott Hannah; map designed by Erik Breedon; flood damage footage and logo created by Daniel Jones; aerial imagery by LRP Geospatial; scripted by LRP LDP2 Class of 2024.)

