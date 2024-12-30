Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA Enlisted Marine Recruiting Message

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Baldock 

    United States Naval Academy

    A recruiting video produced for the Marine Corps detachment at the United States Naval Academy calling for enlisted Marines to submit applications to attend the Naval Academy.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948567
    VIRIN: 240731-N-TV337-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755579
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    officer
    Naval Academy
    Enlisted
    USNA
    Marines
    MARDET

