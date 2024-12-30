Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARSOT Gun Range

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Baldock 

    United States Naval Academy

    Social media video covering the rifle range portion of the Marine Special Opportunities Training (MARSOT) screener, a half-day evaluation that midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy participate in twice a year.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948564
    VIRIN: 240208-N-TV337-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755566
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    Marine
    Naval Academy
    Marine Corps

