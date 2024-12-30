U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex and Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 30, 2024. Gudex and Waits recapped base leadership serving Christmas dinner to the airmen who remained on base during Exodus. They also discussed the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the upcoming Blues Day, the New Year’s holiday. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 16:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|948563
|VIRIN:
|241230-F-PI774-2115
|Filename:
|DOD_110755563
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 30 December 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
