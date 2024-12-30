Keesler News 30 December 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948563" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex and Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 30, 2024. Gudex and Waits recapped base leadership serving Christmas dinner to the airmen who remained on base during Exodus. They also discussed the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the upcoming Blues Day, the New Year’s holiday. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)