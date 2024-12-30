Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 30 December 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex and Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 30, 2024. Gudex and Waits recapped base leadership serving Christmas dinner to the airmen who remained on base during Exodus. They also discussed the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the upcoming Blues Day, the New Year’s holiday. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 16:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 948563
    VIRIN: 241230-F-PI774-2115
    Filename: DOD_110755563
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 30 December 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download