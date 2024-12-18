Introducing the MCTO YouTube Page: Your Hub for Transition Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO) is excited to announce the rebranding of the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP) YouTube page as the official MCTO channel. The new channel will continue to feature YRRP content while adding resources and information about the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) and DoD SkillBridge, supporting a broader range of needs—from career opportunities to reintegration into civilian communities and resources.



“Our focus is on providing engaging and actionable resources that support service members and their families at every stage of their journey,” said Dr. Yashika Neaves, Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office’s Chief of Strategic Plans & Initiatives “This rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation and creating an informative digital platform for transition and reintegration support.”



What’s New on the MCTO Channel?



In addition to the core transition resources, the new content will include an engaging video series on each of MCTO’s programs, along with personal testimonies from current and former service members. There will also be interactive opportunities, such as live webinars and community-focused content, to encourage ongoing engagement and provide more personalized support. Additionally, the channel will feature dedicated content about DoD SkillBridge, which connects service members with civilian training and internship opportunities during their final 180 days of service, as well as success story highlights and expert insights about TAP. MCTO’s goal is to help service members take full advantage of these valuable programs.



Stay Connected!



MCTO invites you to explore the updated channel and its growing library of resources. Watch the announcement video here: Subscribe to the MCTO YouTube channel to stay up to date!