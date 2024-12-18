Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Johnson Hayride Festival 2024

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll of this year's Fort Johnson Hayride Festival. Hosted by Fort Johnson's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the event celebrates fall with a variety of fun activities for Soldiers, families and the community including: hay maze, face painting, axe throwing, bounce houses, a cake walk, cookie decorating, food vendors and more.

    Created using Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948553
    VIRIN: 241104-A-GH690-1996
    Filename: DOD_110755494
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    This work, Fort Johnson Hayride Festival 2024, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

