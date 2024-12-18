Fort Johnson Hayride Festival 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of this year's Fort Johnson Hayride Festival. Hosted by Fort Johnson's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the event celebrates fall with a variety of fun activities for Soldiers, families and the community including: hay maze, face painting, axe throwing, bounce houses, a cake walk, cookie decorating, food vendors and more.



Created using Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)