Army Navy game spirit spot featuring commands around the fleet. Go Navy, BEAT ARMY!
1. USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Bremerton, Washington
2. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia
3. VFA-122, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California
4. Naval Support Activity Monterey, California
5. Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia
6. NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California
7. VP-1 "Screaming Eagles" Patrol Squadron, deployed to Keflavik, Iceland
8. Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, Oceana, Virginia
9. United States Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia
10. United States Second Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia
11. United States Seventh Fleet, Yokosuka, Japan
12. United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 16:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948550
|VIRIN:
|241214-N-TV337-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110755490
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Football Around the Fleet Spirit Spot, by PO1 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.