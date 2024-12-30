Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Football Around the Fleet Spirit Spot

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Baldock 

    United States Naval Academy

    Army Navy game spirit spot featuring commands around the fleet. Go Navy, BEAT ARMY!

    1. USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Bremerton, Washington
    2. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia
    3. VFA-122, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California
    4. Naval Support Activity Monterey, California
    5. Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia
    6. NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California
    7. VP-1 "Screaming Eagles" Patrol Squadron, deployed to Keflavik, Iceland
    8. Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, Oceana, Virginia
    9. United States Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia
    10. United States Second Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia
    11. United States Seventh Fleet, Yokosuka, Japan
    12. United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948550
    VIRIN: 241214-N-TV337-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755490
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Football Around the Fleet Spirit Spot, by PO1 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GO Navy
    Army Navy Game
    Navy Football
    BEAT Army

