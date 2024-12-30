Space Systems Command Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video describes the Space Systems Command Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta mission and shows individuals completing the mission at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 19, 2024. The SSC Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta rapidly transitions and delivers war winning space concepts, technologies, and capabilities to the U.S. Space Force and mission partners across the National Security Space community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)