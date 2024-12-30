Space Systems Command Video

This video describes the Space Systems Command Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta mission and shows individuals completing the mission at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 19, 2024. The SSC Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta rapidly transitions and delivers war winning space concepts, technologies, and capabilities to the U.S. Space Force and mission partners across the National Security Space community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 15:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|948548
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-ST571-7483
|Filename:
|DOD_110755469
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
