Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Systems Command Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video describes the Space Systems Command Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta mission and shows individuals completing the mission at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 19, 2024. The SSC Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta rapidly transitions and delivers war winning space concepts, technologies, and capabilities to the U.S. Space Force and mission partners across the National Security Space community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 15:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 948548
    VIRIN: 241219-F-ST571-7483
    Filename: DOD_110755469
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Systems Command Video, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space
    Mission
    USSF
    KAFB
    Space Systems Command
    Space Systems Command Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download