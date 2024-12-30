Joint Navigation Warfare Center Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948547" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video describes the Joint Navigation Warfare Center mission and shows members of the Joint Navigation Warfare Center celebrating their 20th Anniversary at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Oct 23, 2024. The Joint Navigation Warfare Center protects the effective use of positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services for U.S. and partner nation forces, prevents the effective use of PNT by adversaries in military operations and preserves civil use of PNT services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)