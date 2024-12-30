Joint Navigation Warfare Center Video

This video describes the Joint Navigation Warfare Center mission and shows members of the Joint Navigation Warfare Center celebrating their 20th Anniversary at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Oct 23, 2024. The Joint Navigation Warfare Center protects the effective use of positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services for U.S. and partner nation forces, prevents the effective use of PNT by adversaries in military operations and preserves civil use of PNT services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|12.19.2024
|12.30.2024 15:40
|Series
|948547
|241219-F-ST571-7483
|DOD_110755468
|00:00:48
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|0
|0
