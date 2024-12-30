Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Navigation Warfare Center Video

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video describes the Joint Navigation Warfare Center mission and shows members of the Joint Navigation Warfare Center celebrating their 20th Anniversary at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Oct 23, 2024. The Joint Navigation Warfare Center protects the effective use of positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services for U.S. and partner nation forces, prevents the effective use of PNT by adversaries in military operations and preserves civil use of PNT services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 15:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 948547
    VIRIN: 241219-F-ST571-7483
    Filename: DOD_110755468
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Navigation Warfare Center Video, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space
    Mission
    USSF
    KAFB
    U.S. Space Command
    JNWC

