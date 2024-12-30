Space Rapid Capabilities Office Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video describes the Space Rapid Capabilities Office mission and shows individuals from the Space Rapid Capabilities Office engaging in various aspects of their mission at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 19, 2024. The Space RCO is the U.S. Space Force's acquisition office that delivers timely and combat-credible space and ground systems for space superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)