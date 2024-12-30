Space Rapid Capabilities Office Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video describes the Space Rapid Capabilities Office mission and shows individuals from the Space Rapid Capabilities Office engaging in various aspects of their mission at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 19, 2024. The Space RCO is the U.S. Space Force's acquisition office that delivers timely and combat-credible space and ground systems for space superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 15:40
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Space
    Mission
    USSF
    KAFB
    Space RCO

