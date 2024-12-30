This video describes the Space Rapid Capabilities Office mission and shows individuals from the Space Rapid Capabilities Office engaging in various aspects of their mission at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 19, 2024. The Space RCO is the U.S. Space Force's acquisition office that delivers timely and combat-credible space and ground systems for space superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 15:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|948546
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-ST571-7483
|Filename:
|DOD_110755467
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Rapid Capabilities Office Video, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
