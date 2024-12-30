Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.25.2024

    Video by Seaman Joshua Dennis 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240925-N-YR476-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), conducts flight operations on Sept. 25. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Dennis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948541
    VIRIN: 240925-N-YR476-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755397
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

