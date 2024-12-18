Division In The Spotlight Training Department

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darren Cordoviz 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241214-N-RG232-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy video created for the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) weekly Truman Show’s “Division in the Spotlight” segment. The video highlights the contributions and responsibilities of Training Department aboard the Harry S. Truman. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darren Cordoviz)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

