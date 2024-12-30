241018-N-FY193-1001 NORTH SEA (Oct. 18, 2024) Members of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation division demonstrate daily operations as part of the Division in the Spotlight series onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shen)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 15:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|948534
|VIRIN:
|241018-N-FY193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110755386
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Division In The Spotlight MWR, by PO3 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.