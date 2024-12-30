Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Division In The Spotlight MWR

    NORTH SEA

    10.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241018-N-FY193-1001 NORTH SEA (Oct. 18, 2024) Members of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation division demonstrate daily operations as part of the Division in the Spotlight series onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shen)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 15:28
    Location: NORTH SEA

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

