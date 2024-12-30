Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Pinning Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241003-N-ML799-1002
    A video of U.S. Navy Sailors being advanced to Chief Petty Officers during the Chief Pinning Ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), October 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948497
    VIRIN: 241003-N-ML799-1002
    Filename: DOD_110755175
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pinning Video, by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief
    Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    Chief Season 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download