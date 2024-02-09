This video was created to highlight the Marines and Sailors of 2nd Marine Logistics Group in Camp Lejeune, NC and around the world with footage collected from various missions and exercises captured from January to December 2024. This video contains music licensed from Adobe Stock. (U.S. Marine Corps video provided by 2nd Marine Logistics Group Communication Strategy and Operations)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 12:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948492
|VIRIN:
|241230-M-VL742-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110755168
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2024 2nd MLG Year in Review, by Cpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
