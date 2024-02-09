Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 2nd MLG Year in Review

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    This video was created to highlight the Marines and Sailors of 2nd Marine Logistics Group in Camp Lejeune, NC and around the world with footage collected from various missions and exercises captured from January to December 2024. This video contains music licensed from Adobe Stock. (U.S. Marine Corps video provided by 2nd Marine Logistics Group Communication Strategy and Operations)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948492
    VIRIN: 241230-M-VL742-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755168
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Logistics
    2nd MLG
    New Year
    II MEF
    Marines

