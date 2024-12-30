NIWC Atlantic Scientists Create Data Tool for CNO

This video explains the need, creation, and use of a Naval metric dashboard designed specifically for the Chief of Naval Operations.
A team of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic data scientists were recently entrusted with the task of providing Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti with a way to access naval metrics and information at a glance, whenever she needs it. The team of subject matter experts developed a custom metric dashboard that is not only designed to fit the CNO’s priority areas but is accessible at all times.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 12:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948475
|VIRIN:
|241202-N-BJ011-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110755059
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
