    NIWC Atlantic Scientists Create Data Tool for CNO

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This video explains the need, creation, and use of a Naval metric dashboard designed specifically for the Chief of Naval Operations.

    A team of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic data scientists were recently entrusted with the task of providing Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti with a way to access naval metrics and information at a glance, whenever she needs it. The team of subject matter experts developed a custom metric dashboard that is not only designed to fit the CNO’s priority areas but is accessible at all times.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948475
    VIRIN: 241202-N-BJ011-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755059
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: US

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Scientists Create Data Tool for CNO, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS

    CNO
    data analytics
    Navy technology
    AI dashboard

