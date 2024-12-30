NIWC Atlantic Scientists Create Data Tool for CNO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video explains the need, creation, and use of a Naval metric dashboard designed specifically for the Chief of Naval Operations.



A team of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic data scientists were recently entrusted with the task of providing Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti with a way to access naval metrics and information at a glance, whenever she needs it. The team of subject matter experts developed a custom metric dashboard that is not only designed to fit the CNO’s priority areas but is accessible at all times.