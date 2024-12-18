French Led Medical Training with the U.S. Army 1019th Engineer Det. Firefighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Firefighters assigned to 1019th Engineer Detachment, 113th Engineer Battalion, 219th Engineer Brigade, Indiana National Guard, train alongside French Medical Teams at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2024. The firefighters and the French medics trained together on emergency response procedures and medical treatment by responding to a simulated traffic incident, assessing simulated causalities and finally evacuating them to the French Medical facility for medical treatment.

(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)