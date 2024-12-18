Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Led Medical Training with the U.S. Army 1019th Engineer Det. Firefighters

    ROMANIA

    12.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Firefighters assigned to 1019th Engineer Detachment, 113th Engineer Battalion, 219th Engineer Brigade, Indiana National Guard, train alongside French Medical Teams at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2024. The firefighters and the French medics trained together on emergency response procedures and medical treatment by responding to a simulated traffic incident, assessing simulated causalities and finally evacuating them to the French Medical facility for medical treatment.
    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 09:45
    Location: RO

    TAGS

    Romania
    FRENCH MEDICAL TEAM
    StrongerTogether
    12M Firefighter
    VictoryCorps
    NATO forces

