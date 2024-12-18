U.S. Army Firefighters assigned to 1019th Engineer Detachment, 113th Engineer Battalion, 219th Engineer Brigade, Indiana National Guard, train alongside French Medical Teams at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2024. The firefighters and the French medics trained together on emergency response procedures and medical treatment by responding to a simulated traffic incident, assessing simulated causalities and finally evacuating them to the French Medical facility for medical treatment.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 09:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948418
|VIRIN:
|241219-A-WB532-5780
|Filename:
|DOD_110754847
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, French Led Medical Training with the U.S. Army 1019th Engineer Det. Firefighters, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.