ROTA, Spain (Dec. 20, 2024) Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) returns to Naval Station Rota, Spain after completing a multi-month deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations Dec. 20, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 03:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948411
|VIRIN:
|241220-N-RB013-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110754709
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bulkeley Infocus, by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
