    Bulkeley Infocus

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain (Dec. 20, 2024) Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) returns to Naval Station Rota, Spain after completing a multi-month deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations Dec. 20, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 03:55
    Location: ROTA, ES

