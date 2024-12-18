Bulkeley Infocus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ROTA, Spain (Dec. 20, 2024) Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) returns to Naval Station Rota, Spain after completing a multi-month deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations Dec. 20, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist