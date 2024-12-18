NMCB-3 Seabees Particiapte in Helo Dunker

OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 participate in Helicopter Egress Assistance Training, also known as Helo Dunker training, in preparation for their upcoming attachment to a Marine Expeditionary Unit. The training ensures the Seabees are equipped to respond effectively in emergency scenarios, reinforcing their operational readiness. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, executing high-quality construction operations, activities, and investments. The battalion is capable at the unit-of-action level to support major combat operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility with efficient airfield, waterfront, and advanced base construction.
