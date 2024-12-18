U.S. Air Force Col. James Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, and Sheena Pinero, 86th MSG executive assistant, share their personal experiences of losing loved ones to suicide as part of The Power of Us campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 13, 2024. The Power of Us campaign is a lasting call to action to honor those we've lost, support those who are struggling, and celebrate the strength of community. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 23:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948407
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-OQ558-9298
|Filename:
|DOD_110754655
|Length:
|00:08:54
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Power of US, by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
