Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Power of US

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.13.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, and Sheena Pinero, 86th MSG executive assistant, share their personal experiences of losing loved ones to suicide as part of The Power of Us campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 13, 2024. The Power of Us campaign is a lasting call to action to honor those we've lost, support those who are struggling, and celebrate the strength of community. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 23:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948407
    VIRIN: 241213-F-OQ558-9298
    Filename: DOD_110754655
    Length: 00:08:54
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Power of US, by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Spouse
    Military Spouse
    Suicide
    Campaign
    Family
    Military
    Suicide Awareness
    Power of Us

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download