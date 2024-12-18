video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. James Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, and Sheena Pinero, 86th MSG executive assistant, share their personal experiences of losing loved ones to suicide as part of The Power of Us campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 13, 2024. The Power of Us campaign is a lasting call to action to honor those we've lost, support those who are struggling, and celebrate the strength of community. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)