    Defend Every Inch #WEARENATO

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Christopher Buchanan 

    U.S. Navy Band

    This year NATO marked 75 years of unity and collective defense with its 32 member nations. We honor this milestone with an original composition by Chief Musician Christopher Buchanan, performed during our Navy Birthday concert on Oct. 6, 2024, at DAR Constitution Hall.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 22:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948406
    VIRIN: 241006-N-VR011-3445
    Filename: DOD_110754634
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    #nato #navymusic #navyhistory #usnavyband #americasnavy

