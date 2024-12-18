Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific complete a martial arts instructor course culminating event on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2024. The culminating event served as the final challenge to become a Marine Corps martial arts program instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 23:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948403
    VIRIN: 241220-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110754616
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAI
    MCMAP
    Training
    III MEF
    MCIPAC
    culminating event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download