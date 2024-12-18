Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MSB Martial Arts Instructor Course B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participate in a Martial Arts Instructor Course hosted by III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 20, 2024. The three week course trained Marines in mental and physical toughness and conditioning, as well as certifying them to instruct Marines on Marine Corps Martial Arts techniques.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 23:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948402
    VIRIN: 241220-M-BI567-2001
    Filename: DOD_110754607
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MSB Martial Arts Instructor Course B-Roll, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    MCMAP
    PT
    Combat Conditioning
    Combative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download