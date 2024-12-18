III MSB Martial Arts Instructor Course B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participate in a Martial Arts Instructor Course hosted by III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 20, 2024. The three week course trained Marines in mental and physical toughness and conditioning, as well as certifying them to instruct Marines on Marine Corps Martial Arts techniques.