U.S. Marines assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participate in a Martial Arts Instructor Course hosted by III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 20, 2024. The three week course trained Marines in mental and physical toughness and conditioning, as well as certifying them to instruct Marines on Marine Corps Martial Arts techniques.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 23:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948402
|VIRIN:
|241220-M-BI567-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110754607
|Length:
|00:08:03
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, III MSB Martial Arts Instructor Course B-Roll, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
