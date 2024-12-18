Coast Guard rescues 2 men 5 miles south of Desecheo Island

An Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues two men after their 24-foot fishing vessel ran out of fuel and capsized 5 miles south of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico, Dec. 28, 2024. The two men were located aboard their disabled vessel by an Air Station Borinquen Coast Guard Auxiliary airplane aircrew. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948399
|VIRIN:
|241228-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110754498
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|DESECHEO ISLAND, PR
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
