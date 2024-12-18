Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 men 5 miles south of Desecheo Island

    DESECHEO ISLAND, PUERTO RICO

    12.28.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues two men after their 24-foot fishing vessel ran out of fuel and capsized 5 miles south of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico, Dec. 28, 2024. The two men were located aboard their disabled vessel by an Air Station Borinquen Coast Guard Auxiliary airplane aircrew. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 13:00
    Location: DESECHEO ISLAND, PR

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

