    More Than Movies

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karlyn Gilmore, crew chief with the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Master Sgt. Brian Grieder, aircrew flight equipment superintendent with the 315th Operations Support Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Kevin Phillips, resource advisor with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, share their inside view of the military in a narrative video. Within the USAF, service members hold a wide variety of jobs and experiences, each with their own story to share and advice for those outside the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 21:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948395
    VIRIN: 241228-F-SC242-9001
    Filename: DOD_110754407
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More Than Movies, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFE
    USAF
    MX

