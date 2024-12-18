More Than Movies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karlyn Gilmore, crew chief with the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Master Sgt. Brian Grieder, aircrew flight equipment superintendent with the 315th Operations Support Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Kevin Phillips, resource advisor with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, share their inside view of the military in a narrative video. Within the USAF, service members hold a wide variety of jobs and experiences, each with their own story to share and advice for those outside the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
