Anytime, Anywhere: AFCENT Band Provides Support Across CENTCOM AOR

The U.S. Air Forces Central Band provides support in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility by performing concerts to promote public diplomacy and increase morale of members deployed in support of various operations. The band can perform anywhere from forward operating bases, to schools, and U.S. embassies around the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video)