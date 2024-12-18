The U.S. Air Forces Central Band provides support in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility by performing concerts to promote public diplomacy and increase morale of members deployed in support of various operations. The band can perform anywhere from forward operating bases, to schools, and U.S. embassies around the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2024 02:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948346
|VIRIN:
|241227-F-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110754184
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Anytime, Anywhere: AFCENT Band Provides Support Across CENTCOM AOR, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.