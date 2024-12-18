Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anytime, Anywhere: AFCENT Band Provides Support Across CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The U.S. Air Forces Central Band provides support in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility by performing concerts to promote public diplomacy and increase morale of members deployed in support of various operations. The band can perform anywhere from forward operating bases, to schools, and U.S. embassies around the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 02:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948346
    VIRIN: 241227-F-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_110754184
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT Band
    AFCENT

