Soldiers from the Oregon Army National Guard train on the Containerized Weapon System at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2024, during their pre-deployment training for the Multinational Force and Observers mission. Sgt. Trahern Fox, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, describes the system's capabilities as a force protection platform that can be operated remotely. The advanced defense system is part of the unit's comprehensive training package as they prepare for their upcoming peacekeeping mission in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 16:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|948342
|VIRIN:
|241214-Z-ZJ128-1007
|PIN:
|241214
|Filename:
|DOD_110753967
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guard Prepares Force Protection Systems for Sinai Mission, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
