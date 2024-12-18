Oregon Guard Prepares Force Protection Systems for Sinai Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Oregon Army National Guard train on the Containerized Weapon System at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2024, during their pre-deployment training for the Multinational Force and Observers mission. Sgt. Trahern Fox, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, describes the system's capabilities as a force protection platform that can be operated remotely. The advanced defense system is part of the unit's comprehensive training package as they prepare for their upcoming peacekeeping mission in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)