Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Guard Prepares Force Protection Systems for Sinai Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the Oregon Army National Guard train on the Containerized Weapon System at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2024, during their pre-deployment training for the Multinational Force and Observers mission. Sgt. Trahern Fox, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, describes the system's capabilities as a force protection platform that can be operated remotely. The advanced defense system is part of the unit's comprehensive training package as they prepare for their upcoming peacekeeping mission in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 16:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 948342
    VIRIN: 241214-Z-ZJ128-1007
    PIN: 241214
    Filename: DOD_110753967
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard Prepares Force Protection Systems for Sinai Mission, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    MFO
    First Army
    Oregon National Guard
    Camp McGregor
    Containerized Weapon System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download