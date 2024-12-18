Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Instructors and staff become combat lifesavers

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute completed a Combat Lifesaver course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Dec. 16-20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948335
    VIRIN: 241227-Z-AM608-1015
    Filename: DOD_110753719
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, Instructors and staff become combat lifesavers, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Lifesaver Course
    Combat Lifesaver
    CLS
    166th Regiment
    166RTI

