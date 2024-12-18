U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute completed a Combat Lifesaver course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Dec. 16-20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948335
|VIRIN:
|241227-Z-AM608-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_110753719
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Instructors and staff become combat lifesavers, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Instructors and staff become combat lifesavers
No keywords found.