U-2 Student Pilot Reel (Music)

A reel created for Beale Air Force Base's (AFB) social media audience showcasing a student U-2 Dragon Lady pilot's last training flight at Beale AFB, California, Oct. 17, 2024. The pilot will go on to become a member of the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron, flying missions to support our nation's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|10.17.2024
|12.27.2024 14:16
|Package
|948330
|241017-F-WX919-1003
|DOD_110753674
|00:00:30
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
