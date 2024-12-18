Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U-2 Student Pilot Reel (Music)

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A reel created for Beale Air Force Base's (AFB) social media audience showcasing a student U-2 Dragon Lady pilot's last training flight at Beale AFB, California, Oct. 17, 2024. The pilot will go on to become a member of the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron, flying missions to support our nation's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948330
    VIRIN: 241017-F-WX919-1003
    Filename: DOD_110753674
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    99th Reconnaissance Squadron
    student pilot
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    Beale Air Force Base (AFB)

