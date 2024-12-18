U-2 Student Pilot Reel (Music)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948330" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A reel created for Beale Air Force Base's (AFB) social media audience showcasing a student U-2 Dragon Lady pilot's last training flight at Beale AFB, California, Oct. 17, 2024. The pilot will go on to become a member of the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron, flying missions to support our nation's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)