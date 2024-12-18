PBR Visit to VFA-37 "Ragin' Bulls"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948329" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March. 1, 2024)- Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Andrew Alvidrez and Brandon Chandler visit with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 “Ragin’ Bulls” and one of the squadron's pilots, Lt. Cmdr. Sam Dulaney’s son, Charlie, the inspiration for naming the squadron’s F/A-18E Super Hornets after PBR’s bulls, on board Naval Air Station Oceana. The Ragin’ Bulls returned Jan. 16 from an eight-month deployment supporting partners and allies in the U.S. Navy 6th Fleet area of operations aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)