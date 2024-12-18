Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PBR Visit to VFA-37 "Ragin' Bulls"

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March. 1, 2024)- Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Andrew Alvidrez and Brandon Chandler visit with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 “Ragin’ Bulls” and one of the squadron's pilots, Lt. Cmdr. Sam Dulaney’s son, Charlie, the inspiration for naming the squadron’s F/A-18E Super Hornets after PBR’s bulls, on board Naval Air Station Oceana. The Ragin’ Bulls returned Jan. 16 from an eight-month deployment supporting partners and allies in the U.S. Navy 6th Fleet area of operations aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 13:58
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Professional Bull Riders
    Ragin' Bulls
    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37
    VFA-37
    PBR

