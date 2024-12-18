Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Perez POL/Fuels Spotlight Feature

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Yuki Klein and Staff Sgt. Nichole Sanchez

    142nd Wing

    SrA DavidAntonio PerezNegron talks about his career as a laboratories technician in POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants)/fuels for the 142nd Wing. POL/fuels is a behind-the-scenes career field that plays a vital role in ensuring mission readiness by making sure the 142nd Wing's F-15s are able to fly safely.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948328
    VIRIN: 241220-Z-IV260-1001
    Filename: DOD_110753565
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SrA Perez POL/Fuels Spotlight Feature, by SrA Yuki Klein and SSgt Nichole Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    142nd Wing
    Air National Guard careers
    POL/Fuels

