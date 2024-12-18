SrA Perez POL/Fuels Spotlight Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA DavidAntonio PerezNegron talks about his career as a laboratories technician in POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants)/fuels for the 142nd Wing. POL/fuels is a behind-the-scenes career field that plays a vital role in ensuring mission readiness by making sure the 142nd Wing's F-15s are able to fly safely.