SrA DavidAntonio PerezNegron talks about his career as a laboratories technician in POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants)/fuels for the 142nd Wing. POL/fuels is a behind-the-scenes career field that plays a vital role in ensuring mission readiness by making sure the 142nd Wing's F-15s are able to fly safely.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 15:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948328
|VIRIN:
|241220-Z-IV260-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110753565
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SrA Perez POL/Fuels Spotlight Feature, by SrA Yuki Klein and SSgt Nichole Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.