State of the State 2024 – Pennsylvania

This video was created to give an update on the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's support to current international and domestic operations, significant training events, strategic planning initiatives, future mission opportunities, readiness of the force and more. Featured in the video are the 111th Attack Wing from Horsham, Pa.; the 193rd Special Operations Wing from Harrisburg, Pa. and the 171st Air Refueling Wing from Coraopolis, Pa. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sergeant Tyrone Mitchell/Released)