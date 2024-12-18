Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State of the State 2024 – Pennsylvania

    HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    This video was created to give an update on the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's support to current international and domestic operations, significant training events, strategic planning initiatives, future mission opportunities, readiness of the force and more. Featured in the video are the 111th Attack Wing from Horsham, Pa.; the 193rd Special Operations Wing from Harrisburg, Pa. and the 171st Air Refueling Wing from Coraopolis, Pa. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sergeant Tyrone Mitchell/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 13:00
    Location: HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, State of the State 2024 – Pennsylvania, by MSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pa Air National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing

