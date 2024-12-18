TSgt Brian Curry Innovator of The Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948320" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Technical Sergeant Brian Curry, Electrical and Engineering Instructor for the 372nd Training Squadron, works with the Gunfighter Innovation Cell to develop a faster way to read air craft sensors at Mountain Home Air Force Base, ID, Nov. 04, 2024. The Gunfighter Innovation Cell partners with bright minds across the base to help bring ideas to reality to keep the air force ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Bell)