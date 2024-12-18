Technical Sergeant Brian Curry, Electrical and Engineering Instructor for the 372nd Training Squadron, works with the Gunfighter Innovation Cell to develop a faster way to read air craft sensors at Mountain Home Air Force Base, ID, Nov. 04, 2024. The Gunfighter Innovation Cell partners with bright minds across the base to help bring ideas to reality to keep the air force ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 12:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948320
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-WM701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110753425
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TSgt Brian Curry Innovator of The Month, by SrA Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.