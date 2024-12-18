Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSgt Brian Curry Innovator of The Month

    11.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Bell 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Technical Sergeant Brian Curry, Electrical and Engineering Instructor for the 372nd Training Squadron, works with the Gunfighter Innovation Cell to develop a faster way to read air craft sensors at Mountain Home Air Force Base, ID, Nov. 04, 2024. The Gunfighter Innovation Cell partners with bright minds across the base to help bring ideas to reality to keep the air force ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Bell)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 12:24
    Location: US

    technology
    research and development
    366th fighter wing
    innovation
    innovation cell

