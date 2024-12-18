U.S. Marine Corps Forces South 2024 End of Year Video

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South conducted many engagements in the Southern Command area of responsibility during 2024. Highlights included training and partnerships in South America, Central America and the Caribbean, where Marines worked with partner nations during multi-national exercises, jungle and cold weather training, subject matter expert exchanges and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “Drum Circle"/stock.adobe.com
