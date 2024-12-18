U.S. Marine Corps Forces South 2024 End of Year Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948319" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South conducted many engagements in the Southern Command area of responsibility during 2024. Highlights included training and partnerships in South America, Central America and the Caribbean, where Marines worked with partner nations during multi-national exercises, jungle and cold weather training, subject matter expert exchanges and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “Drum Circle"/stock.adobe.com