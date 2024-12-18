Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South 2024 End of Year Video

    12.27.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South conducted many engagements in the Southern Command area of responsibility during 2024. Highlights included training and partnerships in South America, Central America and the Caribbean, where Marines worked with partner nations during multi-national exercises, jungle and cold weather training, subject matter expert exchanges and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)
    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “Drum Circle"/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948319
    VIRIN: 241227-M-KI947-1001
    Filename: DOD_110753424
    Length: 00:01:05
    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South 2024 End of Year Video, by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOUT
    Caribbean
    Special Operations Forces
    SOUTHCOM
    Infantry

