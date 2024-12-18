U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion travel to the Northwest Arctic Borough, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2024. The Marines transported snowmobiles via C-130 which they will use to travel across the Northwest Arctic Borough. The Marines arrived in Kotzebue, Alaska, where they will distribute toys to local schools, orphanages, and nearby communities bolstering community relations while enhancing the Marines’ ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
This work, Alaska Marines travel to Northwest Arctic Borough for Toys for Tots, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
