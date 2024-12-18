Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Marines travel to Northwest Arctic Borough for Toys for Tots

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion travel to the Northwest Arctic Borough, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2024. The Marines transported snowmobiles via C-130 which they will use to travel across the Northwest Arctic Borough. The Marines arrived in Kotzebue, Alaska, where they will distribute toys to local schools, orphanages, and nearby communities bolstering community relations while enhancing the Marines’ ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    Location: ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    Toys for Tots
    Snowmobiles
    4th LE
    MFRALASKA24

