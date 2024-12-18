Alaska Marines travel to Northwest Arctic Borough for Toys for Tots

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion travel to the Northwest Arctic Borough, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2024. The Marines transported snowmobiles via C-130 which they will use to travel across the Northwest Arctic Borough. The Marines arrived in Kotzebue, Alaska, where they will distribute toys to local schools, orphanages, and nearby communities bolstering community relations while enhancing the Marines’ ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)