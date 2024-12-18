Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snowy C-17s

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    This b-roll package features a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station during snowfall on Dec. 20, 2024. The footage includes wide pan and static shots of the snow-covered aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948303
    VIRIN: 241220-F-UU934-4453
    Filename: DOD_110753254
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowy C-17s, by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    DOD
    AFRC
    911th AW
    Citizen Airman
    Steel Airmen

