This b-roll package features a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station during snowfall on Dec. 20, 2024. The footage includes wide pan and static shots of the snow-covered aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 10:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948303
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-UU934-4453
|Filename:
|DOD_110753254
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Snowy C-17s, by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
