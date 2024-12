Marine Minute: 51-24 (AUDIO ONLY)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WELCOME I’M CPL. DIANA SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



THROUGHOUT THE YEAR WE HAVE COMPLETED A VARIETY OF EXERCISES ACROSS THE GLOBE.



TO KICK THE YEAR OFF, THE 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE EXECUTED EXERCISE IRON FIST 24. NEXT WAS THE COMPLETION OF NORDIC RESPONSE BY 2ND MARINE DIVISION. 15TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT MARINES THEN SET OUT TO EXERCISE TIGER STRIKE 24.



MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE–DARWIN COMPLETED EXERCISE PREDATOR’S RUN 24 WHILE 3RD MARINE DIVISION EXECUTED EXERCISE RESOLUTE DRAGON 24.



FROM NOVEMBER 25TH THROUGH 27TH MARINE FORCES EUROPE AND AFRICA UNDERWENT EXERCISE FREEZING WINDS 24. TO CLOSE OUT THE YEAR 1ST MARINE DIVISION CONCLUDED WITH A SCENARIO-DRIVEN EXERCISE, STEEL KNIGHT 24.



EACH OF THESE EXERCISES HAS ENHANCED GLOBAL READINESS AND CULTIVATED SEAMLESS COLLABORATIION AMONG THE U.S. MILITARY AND OUR ALLIED AND PARTNERED FORCES. GREAT JOB MARINES.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



HAPPY NEW YEAR!