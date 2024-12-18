Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Holiday Shoutouts 2024

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Service members and base residents on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay give shoutouts to their loved ones for the 2024 holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 08:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 948290
    VIRIN: 241223-N-SK336-1001
    Filename: DOD_110753171
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Holiday Shoutouts 2024, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    shoutout
    Holiday
    holiday season
    Shoutout Holiday Season

