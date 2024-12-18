Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE IRON KEYSTONE B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    Members of the 174th Attack Wing, Syracuse, New York, prepares for flight during Exercise Iron Keystone at Fort Drum, New York, June 10, 2024. Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 07:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948279
    VIRIN: 240610-Z-VP778-1001
    Filename: DOD_110753067
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pa Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    174th Attack Wing
    111th Attack Wing
    Biddle Air National Guard Base

