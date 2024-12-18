Members of the 174th Attack Wing, Syracuse, New York, prepares for flight during Exercise Iron Keystone at Fort Drum, New York, June 10, 2024. Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 07:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948279
|VIRIN:
|240610-Z-VP778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110753067
|Length:
|00:08:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, EXERCISE IRON KEYSTONE B-Roll Package, by MSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS
