    HH-60G Final Flight

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The final flight of the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter across the entire active duty U.S. Air Force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, December 18, 2024. The HH-60G will be replaced by the HH-60W Pave Hawk.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 06:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948278
    VIRIN: 241227-F-QC626-9917
    Filename: DOD_110753054
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    TAGS

    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    Aviano
    Final Flight

