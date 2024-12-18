The final flight of the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter across the entire active duty U.S. Air Force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, December 18, 2024. The HH-60G will be replaced by the HH-60W Pave Hawk.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 06:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948278
|VIRIN:
|241227-F-QC626-9917
|Filename:
|DOD_110753054
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HH-60G Final Flight, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.