Navy Region EURAFCENT Army/Navy Game Spirit Spot

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, ITALY –– A video from Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) created to build engagement for the 2024 Army-Navy football game Dec. 14, 2024. The Army-Navy football game, first played in 1890, is one of the most storied and intense rivalries in college sports, symbolizing the long-standing competition between the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)