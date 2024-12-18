Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Region EURAFCENT Army/Navy Game Spirit Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith  

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, ITALY –– A video from Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) created to build engagement for the 2024 Army-Navy football game Dec. 14, 2024. The Army-Navy football game, first played in 1890, is one of the most storied and intense rivalries in college sports, symbolizing the long-standing competition between the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 05:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948277
    VIRIN: 241208-N-HS181-2001
    Filename: DOD_110753031
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Region EURAFCENT Army/Navy Game Spirit Spot, by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    EURAFCENT
    army-navy game 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download