Textbooks For Yap State Department of Education

240209-N-ML137-2002 ASAN, Guam (Feb. 9, 2024) - A b-roll package showcasing a humanitarian mission where 15,000 pounds of textbooks were donated by Pedro C. Lujan ​Elementary School via the Ayuda Foundation to the Yap State Department of Education in the Federated States of Micronesia, Feb. 9. U.S. Transportation Command, Joint Region Marianas, Commander, Task Force 75, the 30th Naval Construction Regiment, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Yap State Department of Youth and Civic Affairs, and U.S. Army Pacific's FSM Oceania Engagement Team supported the effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)