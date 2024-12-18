Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Textbooks For Yap State Department of Education

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    02.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    240209-N-ML137-2002 ASAN, Guam (Feb. 9, 2024) - A b-roll package showcasing a humanitarian mission where 15,000 pounds of textbooks were donated by Pedro C. Lujan ​Elementary School via the Ayuda Foundation to the Yap State Department of Education in the Federated States of Micronesia, Feb. 9. U.S. Transportation Command, Joint Region Marianas, Commander, Task Force 75, the 30th Naval Construction Regiment, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Yap State Department of Youth and Civic Affairs, and U.S. Army Pacific's FSM Oceania Engagement Team supported the effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 23:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948274
    VIRIN: 240209-N-ML137-2002
    Filename: DOD_110752830
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: FM

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Textbooks For Yap State Department of Education, by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4
    humanitarian aid
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153
    Compacts of Free Association (COFA) State

