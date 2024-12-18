CFAY Participates in Keen Edge 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2023) Sailors and civilians assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka conduct training exercises in support of Keen Edge 2024.

Keen Edge 2024 is designed to increase integrated joint operational capability, refine command and control procedures, and improve interoperability among the participating countries to respond to a variety of crises and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Navy video by David Flewellyn/Released)