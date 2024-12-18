Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Participates in Keen Edge 2024

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2024

    Video by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2023) Sailors and civilians assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka conduct training exercises in support of Keen Edge 2024.
    Keen Edge 2024 is designed to increase integrated joint operational capability, refine command and control procedures, and improve interoperability among the participating countries to respond to a variety of crises and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Navy video by David Flewellyn/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 23:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948273
    VIRIN: 240209-D-ZZ786-8512
    Filename: DOD_110752825
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Participates in Keen Edge 2024, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

