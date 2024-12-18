YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2023) Sailors and civilians assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka conduct training exercises in support of Keen Edge 2024.
Keen Edge 2024 is designed to increase integrated joint operational capability, refine command and control procedures, and improve interoperability among the participating countries to respond to a variety of crises and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Navy video by David Flewellyn/Released)
Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 23:47
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|948273
VIRIN:
|240209-D-ZZ786-8512
Filename:
|DOD_110752825
Length:
|00:01:57
Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Participates in Keen Edge 2024, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
