375th Air Mobility Wing personnel carry the POW/MIA flag during the POW/MIA Vigil Run on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 19, 2024. The POW/MIA Vigil Run is part of a larger national effort to honor those who were prisoners of war or remain missing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey, Senior Airman Shelby Rapert, and Senior Airman Tyler Moody)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 09:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948271
|VIRIN:
|240924-F-PX896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110752788
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scott Air Force Base POW/MIA Vigil Run 2024, by SrA Madeline Baisey, SrA Shelby Rapert and A1C Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.