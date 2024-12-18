Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott Air Force Base POW/MIA Vigil Run 2024

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey, Senior Airman Shelby Rapert and Airman 1st Class Tyler Moody

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    375th Air Mobility Wing personnel carry the POW/MIA flag during the POW/MIA Vigil Run on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 19, 2024. The POW/MIA Vigil Run is part of a larger national effort to honor those who were prisoners of war or remain missing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey, Senior Airman Shelby Rapert, and Senior Airman Tyler Moody)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 09:32
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, Scott Air Force Base POW/MIA Vigil Run 2024, by SrA Madeline Baisey, SrA Shelby Rapert and A1C Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

