Scott Air Force Base POW/MIA Vigil Run 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948271" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

375th Air Mobility Wing personnel carry the POW/MIA flag during the POW/MIA Vigil Run on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 19, 2024. The POW/MIA Vigil Run is part of a larger national effort to honor those who were prisoners of war or remain missing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey, Senior Airman Shelby Rapert, and Senior Airman Tyler Moody)