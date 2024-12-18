Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 24.3 Reel

    JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Video by Pfc. Daniel Granados 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute a small arms range during Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.3 at Ojojihara, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide indirect fires. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division and 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados)

    (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Rock-Attitude-Cool-Guitar)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 21:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948268
    VIRIN: 241211-M-OW737-1001
    Filename: DOD_110752784
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: JP

    This work, ARTP 24.3 Reel, by PFC Daniel Granados, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    range
    USMC
    M240B
    Marines
    ARTP
    3d MarDiv

