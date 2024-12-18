ARTP 24.3 Reel

U.S. Marines execute a small arms range during Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.3 at Ojojihara, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide indirect fires. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division and 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Granados)
(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Rock-Attitude-Cool-Guitar)
