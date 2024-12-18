Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Cardinal 2024 (4k)

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen from the 375th Air Mobility Wing demonstrated their readiness skills during a combined mobility and mission assurance exercise called “Combat Cardinal,” on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, March 7-15, 2024. “Cardinal Sword” exercised the ability to rapidly deploy to meet any combatant commander's requirements, and “Cardinal Shield” tested the wing's ability to respond to crisis response and force protection scenarios at home station with fewer Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 09:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948267
    VIRIN: 241226-F-PX896-1002
    Filename: DOD_110752773
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Cardinal 2024 (4k), by SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

