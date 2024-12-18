Combat Cardinal 2024 (4k)

Airmen from the 375th Air Mobility Wing demonstrated their readiness skills during a combined mobility and mission assurance exercise called “Combat Cardinal,” on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, March 7-15, 2024. “Cardinal Sword” exercised the ability to rapidly deploy to meet any combatant commander's requirements, and “Cardinal Shield” tested the wing's ability to respond to crisis response and force protection scenarios at home station with fewer Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 09:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948267
|VIRIN:
|241226-F-PX896-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110752773
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
