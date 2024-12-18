Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    375th Air Mobility Wing wing readiness day drone B-Roll

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    The 375th Air Mobility Wing hosts a wing readiness day on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 22, 2024. The wing readiness day consisted of an all-call and a wing run. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948265
    VIRIN: 241226-F-PX896-1001
    Filename: DOD_110752767
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

